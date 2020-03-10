Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Fleming Berry will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jacob Lannom officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday after noon at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Berry, age 73 of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home.
Born April 9, 1946, in Watertown, she is the daughter of the late Roy Delbert Fleming and Ethel Jean Napier Fleming. She was a homemaker and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Lee Berry Jr., two granddaughters, Jennifer Tallman and Heather Berry; and a brother, Jerry Lee Denton.
She is survived by her husband of over 48 years, Sgt. Maj. Thomas L. Berry; four children, Mark Wilkerson, Millie (Brad) Vanhook, Teresa Ann Berry, and Doreen (John) Emerick; four grandchildren, Hope Morris, Thomas J. Berry, Jacob Emerick, and Arrington Vanhook; two sisters, Betty Wilkerson and Debbie Caplenor; brother, Ray (Pat) Fleming; sister-in-law, Lynn Denton; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.