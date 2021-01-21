Linda Lax passed away on January 18, 2021 at age 78.
The Graveside Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN on Thursday from noon until 12:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Robert Stachura, Jerry “Scooter” Merryman, Charles Lasater, Jeff Daugherty, Robert Cooksey, and Ricky Lax. Honorary Pallbearers are Danny Wilson, Clifford Dunn, Ted Williams, Robert Wilson, Jerry Baty and Wayne Drennon.
The family is requiring everyone to wear masks and they want to ease the obligation to attend if visitors are not comfortable with facial coverings.
Linda Gail Lax was born in Lebanon, TN to Minnie Sullins and Dillard Baty. She retired as a medical receptionist and attended Friendship Baptist Church.
She loved reading the Bible, playing board games, especially Trouble, and being with friends and family.
Mrs. Lax is survived by husband Bobby Lax; children Susan (Danny) Wilson, Pam (Robert) Cooksey, and Ricky Lax; grandchildren Robert Wilson and Alicia (Robert) Stachura; brother Jerry (Joyce) Baty; niece Monta Morgan; cousins Clifford (Libby) Dunn, Crystal Stanley, and Diane Shelton; caregiver Debbie Barr; and many other family members. She is preceded in death by parents Dillard and Minnie Baty, sister-in-law Greta Baty, and several aunts and uncles.
Please make Memorial Donations to Joseph’s Warehouse, 1960 Tater Peeler Rd, Lebanon TN 37090, in her name.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
