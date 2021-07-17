Linda “Granny” Couch passed away on July 15, 2021 at age 82. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Donnie Rhoten and Brother Kenneth Head, is 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, and will be followed by interment in Bethlehem Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Snapper King, Gene Kulas, Alek Kulas, Clay King, Eric Hardeman and Charles Poston. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Linda Swindell Couch was born in Swindell Hollow in Lebanon, TN to Lena Gladys Midgett and Charles “Charlie” Thomas Swindell. She was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ and worked for many years as an Educational Assistant who touched the lives of many children. Linda was a homemaker, a loving mother, granny, and great-granny. She loved to laugh and bring joy to others. She loved attending all the grandchildrens’ events, playing cards with her friends, and sharing her great sense of humor.
She is survived by
her husband of 65
years, Clay Couch; children, Cathy (Dale) King and David (Teresa) Couch; granddaughters, Leanna King (Gene) Kulas, Addie (Eric) Hardeman and Jessi Couch; grandson
Snapper King; and great-grandchildren, Anna Cate Kulas, Gracey King, Alek Kulas, Clay King, and Baby Clay Hardeman.
She is preceded in death by parents Gladys and Charlie Swindell,
and brother Billy Swindell.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.