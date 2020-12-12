Linda Jane Fitts Shaw, 78, of Smithville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon Dec. 8, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.
She was born March 15, 1942 to her parents, the late Thomas and Dorothy Payne Fitts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Shaw, Sr.; one son, Michael Shaw; granddaughter, Macie Lynne Shaw; two sisters, Doris Roberts and Maggie Parsley; and one brother, Thomas Fitts Jr.
Linda was a member of the Dillon Street Baptist Church. She worked many years at the Alexandria Shirt Factory and then retired from Teneco Automotive.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Billy (Ann) Shaw Jr. of Murfreesboro; three grandsons, Brandon (Sarah) Shaw and Ethan (Rachel) Shaw, both of Cookeville, and Dylan Shaw of Baxter; five step-grandchildren, Ryan, Riley, Ellie, Erin and Millie O’boyle all of Murfreesboro; two great-grandchildren, Carson and Adah Shaw; three brothers, Elmer (Mickey) Fitts of Alexandria, Billy (Betty) Fitts of Watertown and Jimmy (Lynn) Fitts of Crossville; one sister, Tammy of Defeated Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice, in memory of Ms. Linda.
DeKalb Funeral Chapel, 615-597-9400.
