Ms. Linda Locke Malone, age 66, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born July 29, 1953, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Ed and Dora Murray Locke.
She was a retired waitress and a member of Bartons Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Pat Callis, Kathy Bennett, Joyce Fowler, and Kenneth, Randy, and James Locke.
She is survived by daughter, Denise Woodard; three grandchildren, Ty, John and Kailyn Woodard; two great-grandchildren, SkyLynn and Avery Woodard; and two sisters, Charlene Burgin and Brenda Kolbe.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.