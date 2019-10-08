Linda Rebekah Smith, age 30 of Alexandria, died Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019 at her residence.
Born March 4, 1989, she is the daughter of Homer Ronald Smith and Linda Gayle Upton Smith of Alexandria.
Rebekah attended Watertown High School and was a 2006 graduate of the Heritage Covenant School. She attended MTSU and received her degree from Tennessee Technology Center at Murfreesboro. She was employed with Discover Diagnostic Laboratory and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Amanda (Keith) Dies and brother, Joe (Christy) Smith both of Alexandria; nieces and nephews, Ethan (Victoria) Dies, Haley, Caleb, Autumn and Logan Dies, Tyler (Destiny) Malone; great nephew, Grayson Marler; special friends, Joey Brooks, Preslie and Kennadie Brooks; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Hunter Funeral Home with Rev. Billie Friel officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Keith, Ethan, Caleb and Chris Dies, Joe Smith and Howard Malone. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
