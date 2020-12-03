Linda Head passed away on November 23, 2020 at age 77.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother David Woodard and Brother Johnnie Brewer, is 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until the service.
Mrs. Head was born in Nashville, TN to Claudine Rollins and Woodrow Graves. She was a large part of Buddy Head Livestock and Trucking Company. She was a member of the Mt. Juliet Missionary Baptist Church. She loved traveling and spending time with the grand and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Head is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, Herbert “Buddy” Head; children Patricia Robinson, Trella Joiner, Linda “Sissy” (Danny) Miller, Kimberly Madderom, and Robert (Lori) Head; brother Wayne Graves; sisters-in-law Ginger (Robert) Carpenter and Margaret (Durby) Lyons; grandchildren Brandi Speakman, Nathan Chambers, Hollie (Matt) Murphy, Brittney Lamberson, Jill Carini, Chelsie (Allen) Sircey, Lindsey Vegas, Danielle (AJ) Foell, Zachary Mitchell, and Lucas Robinson; and great-grandchildren J.D. Speakman, Conner and Ryan Dorris, Eli Chambers, Marlee Beasley, Mason Thompson, Preston Carini, Emma and Aiden Murphy, Samuel Foell, Porter Sircey, and Mahlie Vaughn.
She is preceded in death by daughter Tina Lovell, grandson John Speakman, great-grandson Jordan Speakman, parents, and brother Robert Graves.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
