Linda Tibbs, age 69, passed away February 11, 2021 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
She is survived by a loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Bruce W. Tibbs; devoted sons, Donnie, Maurice (Treemanissa) and Derrick Tibbs; grandchildren, Joshua, Layla and Madison Tibbs; brothers, Andrew (Marie) and Kenneth (Vickye) Bass; sisters, Mildred, Juanita (Michael) and Virginia Hamilton, Thelma Blair, and Shelia and Jeanetta Bass; aunts, Thelma Hayes and Minnie Jones; brother-in-law, James (Doris) Tibbs; sisters-in-law, Effie Hayes, Georgia Cain, Minnie (Vester) McFarland, Pamela and Mary Ann Bass; a host of nieces, nephews other cousins relatives and friends; devoted nieces, Monica Hayes and Tracey Tibbs; and devoted friend, Janice McHolland.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
