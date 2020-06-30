Services for Mrs. Lawrence, 72, will be Tuesday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Nashville.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lawrence and her parents, Charlie Word, Sr. and Annie Pearl Word.
Sister Linda Lawrence leaves to mourn in her passing a daughter, Lauren Kynda (Nyrecus) Strayhorn; four sisters, Barbara (Eddie) Ballard, Brenda Word, Joann Word and Debbie Brooks; one sister-in-law, Roberta Lawrence; one aunt, Eleanor Collier; and four brothers, Ronnie (Lois) Word, Charlie Word Jr., Kenneth (Teresa) Word and Steve Brooks. She was also blessed with a host of nieces, nephews cousins, friends and church members.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-311.
