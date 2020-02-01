Minister Lloyd E. Gale, Jr. age 93, departed Earth early Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital.
He was born, February 8, 1926, to the late Lloyd E. Gale, Sr. and Gladys Fisher Gale. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Marion Rutland Gale, two brothers, Stanley F. Gale, and William Gale, and two sisters, Ann Elizabeth, and Barbara Gale.
He attended Stokes Elementary and Hillsboro High School and volunteered in the U.S. Navy at age 17 during World War II. After ably serving in the war, with nothing more than a disciplined work ethic and good character, he served as Julia Green’s first football coach. His younger brother, Stanley, played on that team and went on to become an outstanding football player at BGA. Lloyd then attended Bowling Green Business College, graduating with a degree in Business.
He worked for Nifty Paper Company and later for Century Steps in Lebanon, Tennessee. While there, he earned many Salesmanship Awards.
He also ably served God in several capacities: Served as Sunday School Teacher and Deacon at Vultee Church of Christ (1957-66), serving there as Head of Benevolence and Youth, Vice President of Inner City Ministry, at the Youth Hobby Shop, and served several rural churches as minister in the Middle Tennessee area. He served as Minister for Mt. Juliet Church of Christ in Wilson County, and later at Minister for Bear Wallow Church of Christ and Bethlehem Church of Christ in Cheatham County. His last ministry was at Powell Grove Church of Christ in Lebanon. His emphasis was always about feeding both body and soul.
Lloyd also served his community in every way possible: Worked with the UNA PTA, started the first PTO men’s group at Glengarry Elementary, and served as a successful Little League Ball Coach both at UNA Recreational League and Babe Ruth League.
With Lloyd, it was all about God, Country and family. The truth was the only thing that mattered to him whether it was Education, Politics, or Religion.
He is survived by three children; Sherrie Gale Orange (Anthony), Eddie Gale and Don Gale (Aletha). He has two grandchildren, Keith (Lauren) Gale and Lauren Shullaw (Ben). He also has two great-grandchildren.
Visitation Services will be at Hermitage Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Funeral services immediately following, conducted by Bro. Ken Thomas, minister of Leeville Church of Christ. Graveside service with Military Honors will be immediately afterwards at Mt. Olivet Cemetery conducted by Kenneth Head.
Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Orange, Eddie Gale, Don Gale, Keith Gale, Andy Davis, John Brown, Bob Blaylock, and Phillip Warren.
Memorials may be made to Powell Grove Church of Christ.
A special thank you goes to the fifth floor St. Thomas Midtown Hospital for its caring, dedicated staff. Also a special thank you to Dr. Richard Garman.
Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 615-889-0361.
