A Celebration Memorial Service for Mr. Stevenson, 71, will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lebanon High School. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by wife of 42 years Mary Jane (Patton) Stevenson;(father) Paul Aubrey Stevenson; (mother) Elizabeth (Gilliam) Stevenson;(brother) Billy Edward Stevenson; (brother) James Aubrey Stevenson;(sister) Kathy Belinda Stevenson; (son) Oriental James Stevenson; and (granddaughter) Maryonna Saki Davis.
Survivors include wife Evelyn J.(Bryson) Stevenson; (stepdaughter) DeShawn L. Murray; (stepson) Karl V. Williams; nine stepgrandchildren and two great-stepgrandsons; (sister) Patricia Stevenson; (daugters) Schuronda Stevenson, Vattica (Deadrick) Miller, and Jennifer (Jorge) Celda; (sons) Billy (Rachel) Stevenson and Eugene Stevenson; (grandsons) Michael Alexander Stevenson, DeAnte Lamont Miller, Triton Shawn Stevenson, Aiden Vega Stevenson, Devonte Stevenson, DeAndre DeJuan Miller, Deadreick Miller Jr., Bailey Nevins Stevenson, Deion Lamont Miller, DeMaurian Lamont Miller and Shelumiel Jorge Celda; (granddaughters) Deadreicka Marithia Miller, Mikayla Stevenson, Persephone Marie Stevenson, Isis Dawn Stevenson, Arabella Tegan Stevenson, Devonyae Maryonna Jane Miller, Jahonna Maxine Jane Davis, Athena Stevenson, Aubreyonna Jane Skye Davis, and Janty Mary Jane Stevenson; (great-grandson) Dakyng Syncere Miller; (aunt) Thelma Gilliam Seay; and a host of nieces nephews and cousins from Chicago, California, Texas, Tennessee, Atlanta and Minnesota.
Temperature checks, social distancing, and mask requirement strictly enforced.
In lieu of flowers please choose to make a donation to the football teams of Cumberland University or Lebanon High School: In Memory of LoHarrel Stevenson.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
