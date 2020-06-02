Mrs. Lois A. Sissom, 89, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 at her home in Lebanon, Tennessee.
She was born on September 7, 1930 in Readyville, Tennessee to Estes Armstrong and Glera Alexander Armstrong who preceded her in death along with her brother, McQuade (Ruth) Armstrong.
She was a member of the Adams Avenue Church of Christ and the Red Hill Church of Christ in Manchester before moving to Lebanon.
Lois Sissom’s life was shaped by her commitment to Godly standards as well as her zest for fun and adventure. She led her family with unfailing love and was always ready with an encouraging word.
Her Christian faith could be seen in her consistent involvement with the church, and affection for her community and friends.
A passion for travel began in her as a young girl, and over the course of her life, she visited almost 40 different countries as she sought to see God’s great creations and the marvels of different cultures.
She leaves a legacy of faith, living life to the fullest, and seeking love and laughter in every new day.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Norman D. Sissom; sons, Norman D. (Marilyn) Sissom Jr. and Lyle (Lisa) Sissom; daughter, Ramona (Johnnie) Crutcher; sisters, Linda Armstrong and Sue (James) Maxwell; grandchildren, Brian (Jeni) Sissom, Eric Sissom, Dr. Sam (Julie) Crutcher and Holly (Ben) Holton; great grandchildren, Anna and Andrew Crutcher, Madeline and Alexandra Holton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the loving caregivers and Amedisys home health and hospice for their invaluable support and help.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Central Funeral Home chapel with Ministers, Ralph Hart and Stan Stevenson officiating with burial to follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury, Tennessee. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
