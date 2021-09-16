Funeral service for Mrs. Lois Rittenberry Tate will be 3 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Todd Elliott officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service.
Mrs. Tate, age 65, of Lebanon passed away September 14, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born May 21, 1956, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the lateLuke and Thelma Fiveash Rittenberry. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Tate; and two brothers, Mark Anthony Rittenberry and John Wesley Rittenberry.
She is survived by special friends, Rhoda Anderson and Elaine Golden; three sisters, Sandra Jean Rittenberry, Wanda Fay Rittenberry, and Mary Ann Rittenberry; and two brothers, John (Melissa) Rittenberry and Kenneth Rittenberry.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
