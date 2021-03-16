Mrs. Lois Sisk Lane age 87, of the Gladeville Community passed away March 12, 2021.
A native of Bowling Green, KY, she was one of four daughters of the late Etha Clay Sisk and Birdie Lucille Chester Sisk. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Cumberland University where she was a member of the ladies basketball team. She was a retired bookkeeper for J.C. Bradford Co. in Nashville. She was a faithful member of the Gladeville Baptist Church where in years past she played the organ and loved being a member of the WMU and the Birthday Club. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Claude N. Lane; and a grandson, Ryan Thomas.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Rodney) Thomas and Judy (Philip) Davis; five grandchildren, Rachel (Niel) Minor, Stephen (Mio) Davis, Rebekah (Justin) Smith, Courtney (Kenny) Kitts, and Katelyn Davis; five great-grandchildren, Alyssa Thomas, and Colby, Addalyn, Annsley and Alaynna Minor; three sisters, Betty (James) Carter, Martha Randolph, and Jo Evelyn Waller Taplin; special nephew, Joe Lane; and several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Grubbs and Bro. Trevie Dean officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Philip and Stephen Davis, Rodney Thomas, Justin Smith, Joe Lane, Niel and Colby Minor and Kenny Kitts. Visitation is Tuesday from 1 p.m. to service time.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.