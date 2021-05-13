Lon’Dratis Clark, age 36, passed away May 6, 2021 in Lebanon, TN.
He leaves to cherish his memories sons Jalen and Kaleb Clark; grandmother Jennie Clark; sister India Clark; devoted aunt Evon (Thomas) Douglas; uncle Maurice Clark; devoted cousins Sasha, Isaiah, and Bianca; and many other relatives and friends.
Family visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Thursday with funeral to follow at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Pastor Andray Clemons will be the eulogist. Interment will be at Rutland Cemetery, Mt. Juliet, TN. JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
