Mr. Watkins, 71, was preceded in death by parents Mary Francis Watkins and Harold T. Watkins.
Survivors include his precious wife, Betty M. Watkins; daughters, Lori (Andre’) Holt and Bridget Knight; son, Dante’ R. Stanton; granddaughters, Christian L. Holt, Cameron A. Holt, and Tessa D. Stanton; grandsons, Cortez Knight, Darzell Wester, Andre’ A. Holt, and Dante’ Basham; great-grandchildren, Noyeli, Louis, Mack, Cameron, Caleb, Chalid, Carson, Corden, Corrhon, and Coryeon; brother, Fletcher Watkins (Vanessa Reynolds/Special Friend); brother, Harold V. Watkins; sisters, Ila V. Hatchett (Joe Lee/Special Friend), Jimmie (Larry) Robertson and Brenda Watkins; brother-in-law, James (Nora) Woods; sisters-in-law, Mary McGee and Althea (Donnie) Gee; best friend, Edward Bell and friend, Rozell Wester; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
