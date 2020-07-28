Mrs. Lottie Evans Wilson, age 97, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Elmcroft in Lebanon.
Born June 25, 1923, in Henry County, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Will and Manie Wimberly Evans.
She was a cook for many years for the Henry County Board of Education. She was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband
of 71 years, Garland T. Wilson on December
5, 2013; son, Gary Lee
Wilson on August 28, 2007; sister, Theresa Gilbreath; and two brothers, Paul and Henry Evans.
She is survived by two children, Howard (Deanna) Wilson and Rita (David) Maynard; granddaughter, Kris (Tyson) Davis; and great-grandchildren, Greer Davis and Adi Reece Davis.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hearthside and Elmcroft Memory Care for their love and care.
Funeral services were Monday, July 27, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
