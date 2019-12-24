Mr. Brooks, 91, passed away on December 17 at Lebanon Rehabilitation Center.
Services for Mr. Brooks will be Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include daughters Carolyn Brooks Verge and Edna Ruth Brooks McKinney; one granddaughter, Shemeka R. Ensley; he raised from an early age Lisa, Denise and Roderick Brooks; brothers-in-law James Howard Vaden and Kenneth Vaden; sister-in-law Shirley Vaden; and he also leaves a host of great, great-great nieces and nephews.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.