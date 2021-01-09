Louis Kirk passed away on January 6, 2021 at age 72.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Kirk was born in Celina, TN to Frances and Joe Kirk. He was a simple man who enjoyed truck driving, and he worked as a truck driver for PFG. He loved NASCAR and football and attended Loves Way Church.
Mr. Kirk is survived by his wife Vera Kirk; children Tammy Driver, Candy (Robert) Taylor, and Jimmy Kirk; grandchildren Jeremy Dickens, D.J. Lancaster, Ricky Driver, Daniel (Melinda) Heady, and Christy (Evin) Thompson; brothers Bob (Betty) Kirk and Harvey (Sue) Kirk; numerous nieces and nephews; and nine great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents Joe and Frances Kirk, and brother James Kirk.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
