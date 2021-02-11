Loy Bolton, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Clera Shipp. She is survived by her two daughters, Mallissa Bolton and Kathy Collinsworth; and grandchildren Caelyn and Lindsey Collinsworth.
Ms. Bolton was a member of First Baptist Church and was employed with Walmart for many years. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in Ms. Bolton’s memory to The Don McElroy Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church, 227 E. Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
