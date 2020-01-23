Luana S. Stephens, age 71 of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
She was born in Sardis, Mississippi to the late Ronald and Marjorie Sanford. She is also preceded in death by daughter, Alicia Stephens and aunt, Marcella Morris.
She is survived by husband of 51 years, Buddy Stephens; sister-in-law, Naomi (Randy) Davis of McMinnville; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Stephens was a member of First United Methodist Church and co-owner of Buckeye Drugs, Rx Med and The Pharmacy with her partner and husband, Buddy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will be on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. the Rev. Bucky Hesson and the Rev. Ryan Bennett will officiate and interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Mike Dover, Steve Everette, Byron Pirtle, Mike Walls, Carl Ragland, Donnie Hamilton, Whit Taylor and Reggie Dilliard. Honorary pallbearers will be the Birthday Girls and their spouses.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made in Luana’s name to the Alicia Stephens Memorial Scholarship Fund at First United Methodist Church.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
