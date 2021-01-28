Service for Mr. Work, 87, will be noon Saturday in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.Walk through visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be walk through only (moving with no seating). Service will have limited seating for immediate family. We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement strictly enforced.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine Peebles Work and Lucius William Work Jr., and sister Dr. Ada Jean Work Jackson.
Lucius is survived by his daughters, Dawna Work, Jonella Work and Sheila Shepherd; grandchildren, Antonique Work, William (Erica) Williams, Linda Williams and Xavier Shepherd; several great-grandchildren; devoted niece, Andrea (Rickey) Collins; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.
The family of Mr. Work understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
