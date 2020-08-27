Lucy Brown Slager, age 97, of Lebanon, died Monday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2020 at her residence.
Born April 24, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Thomas Bayne and Mary Ella Hale Bayne. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Slager in 2001; sisters, Rosie Morris, Mattie Bly and Jane Walden; and brothers, Milton, Dee, Tom and Jim Bayne.
Lucy was a 31-year employee of Lux Time and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Van (Janet) Bayne, Charlie Morris, Pauline Dodd, Frances (Junior) Dodd, Minnie Lois Thomason, Jackie (Linda) Bly, Jean Farmer; and a number of great nieces and nephews.
Nieces and nephews who preceded her in death were, Roy Wesley and Jessie Baynes, Judy Draper, R.D. Bayne, Roy Lee Bayne, John Morris, Nellie Tyree, William, Jimmy Lee and J.C. Bly.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Visitation is prior to services Thursday. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Park in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be Van Bayne, R.D. Bayne II, Joe Jones, Eddie Jones, Chris Bly, and Chris Richardson. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Morris and Jackie Bly.
Thanks and appreciation to caregivers, Marian Spears, Dr. Robert Jantz and staff, and Adoration Hospice Nurse, Elizabeth Hale.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
