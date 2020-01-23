Mrs. Lucy Crittenden, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Summit Medical Center.
Survivors include daughters, Janise (Stanley) Stewart, Vivian Dean, and Donna (Jerrold) Smith; daughter-in-law Bernice Crittenden; sister Flossie Majors; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family Viewing will be Friday Jan. 24, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family Visitation will be Saturday from 11 to 11:55 a.m. with funeral to follow at noon at Stateland Baptist Church, 4650 Wright Ave, Old Hickory, TN. The Eulogist will be Pastor Robert W Willis. The Officiant will be Minister Lamont Price. Interment will be at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
