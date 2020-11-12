Graveside services for Mrs. Lula, 93, will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Templow Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be a moving visitation (walk through). We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks requirement strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents Nathan and Mary Lee Parker, siblings, and husband, Johnnie Walter Harper.
Survivors include six children, Lula (Robert) Glenn of Castalin Springs, TN, Joann Dean and Bernice (Johnny) Rankin both of Hartsville, TN, John H. Harper of Lavergne, TN, Dorothy (James Ill) Scott of Old Hickory, TN and Clara (Leroy, Jr.) Claybrooks; two sisters, Alberta Hall and Evangelist Minnie Sullivan; nine grandchildren, Theresa (Darryl) Secrest, Sondra (Edward) Woodmore, Chandra Clay Harper, Veronica (Johnny) Claiborne, Rosaland (Henry) Anderson, Christopher Dean Delvecchio Rankins, Natasha (Rick) Latham and Charles Johnson; 18 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The family of Mrs. Harper understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfu
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
