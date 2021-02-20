Luther David Teat was born on March 1, 1932 in Ravenden, Lawrence County, Arkansas to Hiram Teat and Era Clements. On June 24, 1951 he married Joan Eleanor Grayson, the mother of his three children. Joan preceded Dave in death on October 12, 1996.
Dave entered into the United States Air Force on February 20, 1952 and served his country for 20 years. He retired on February 29, 1972 as a Master Sergeant having served in the Korean War and several tours of duty in Vietnam. He worked as an insurance agent for Life of Georgia for over 20 years and finished his employment history late last year with Laidlaw Transit in Huntsville, Alabama.
Dave is survived by wife of 38 years, Violet Teat; two sons, David Teat (Suzie) of Lebanon, TN and Randall Teat (Sue) of Lancaster, TN; one daughter, Deborah Gibbs (Ken) of Elmwood, TN; and two stepchildren, Rusty Sparks (Cindy) of Huntsville, AL, and Brenda Sparks. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Lee Teat (Melissa), Rebecca Daniels, Nichole Williams (Kevin), Chris Davis, Amanda Martin (Justin), Shaun Teat (Tracy), Wesley Plunkett (Marlena), and Danielle Hayes; four step-grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Dave is also survived by two sisters, Esther Zagar of Alabama, and Wilma Dilks of Illinois.
Luther David Teat departed this life on February 13, 2021 in Huntsville, Alabama. His greatest devotion was to his God. He loved studying God’s Word and engaging with anyone that wanted to discuss Bible history and theology. Dave was known as husband, dad, grandpa, and friend by all those that knew and loved him. He shared many stories of his military experience, but his favorite story was how he was saved as a teenager. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with his whole heart. We will miss him, but we take comfort in knowing there is a reunion day ahead.
Luther David Teat’s service will be conducted at The Full Gospel Tabernacle in Lebanon, TN on February 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at noon on Saturday until service time at 2 p.m. There will be a private graveside interment. Randy Teat will officiate the service. Pallbearers are Lee Teat, Shaun Teat, Wesley Plunkett, Elijah Teat, Luke Williams, Cody Williams, and Silas Teat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.