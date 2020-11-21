Mack Stewart passed away on November 17, 2020 at age 89.
The Graveside Service, conducted by Reverend Gary Wilson, was held 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Wilson County Memorial.
Mr. Stewart was born in Mt. Olive, Mississippi, to Sam and Magnolia Easterling Stewart. He retired as Chief Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after 22 years. By federal law, roughly 1% of the enlisted Air Force may hold the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. After his military retirement, he was Director of Plant Operations for University Medical Center in Lebanon for 30 years.
He enjoyed working in the yard, being with his family, and watching sports. He attended the First Church of the Nazarene.
He is survived by his wife Fay Stewart; children Mack Stewart Jr., Donna Kellow, Susan Vogel, Jack (Erika) Bare, Tony (Kristen) Bare, and Angell (Johan) Stodberg; sisters Beverly Lee and Mae Helen Power; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by infant granddaughter Allison Elaine Bare, parents Sam and Magnolia Stewart, and brothers Jimmy Dale Stewart and Sammy Ray Stewart.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
