Services for Mr. Jones, 69, will be Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.
Born to parents Curtis Jones Sr. and Nettie Anna Jones.
Survivors include wife, Leasteria Johnson Jones; seven children, Angela Anderson, Sigmond Scott, Yolanda Scott, Nikki Lowery, Johnta (Phylicia) Johnson, Shaventa Thompson and Pauleshia Davis; sister, Ora Mae (Wade) Thomas; brother, A.J. Jones; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Elder Elbert Johnson Jr., Michael and Emma Johnson, Tracy Johnson, Ann Jones, Raymond and Linda Johnson; Tyree Thompson, Marqvious Thompson (his sunshine) Ivory Nolwin; best friend Carl Wayne and Debra Burkeen, and Jacky and Edie Corder, Elmo Polk, Broderick Churchwell, Reed Bane, and Larry Maple; devoted nephew, Daryll Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Please leave your condolences online.
Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
