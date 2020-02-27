Mandisa Laini Holmes, Esq., 43, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020. Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon, TN. The family will receive friends and family on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
Mandisa leaves behind to cherish her memories her son Craig Collins Jr.; her bonus daughter Jania Ross; her grandson Karter Emmanuel Collins; and her loving Parents John and Pauline Holmes. She also leaves behind her siblings John A. Holmes Jr., Camila D. Holmes and Jelani L (Sherri) Holmes; her nieces, La Star Armour, Keshia Johnson, Teneek Holmes, Jafra Johnson-Holmes, and Makayla Grace Holmes; her nephews, D’Ondre Holmes, Jamir Johnson-Holmes and Isaiah Holmes; her loving aunts and uncles; her special cousins; close friends Nikki Rush, Ashley Upkins, Rashan Canady and Mrs. Amanda; and her special friend James Ross.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.