Margaret Ann Goodall Paty, age 93, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021.
She was born May 16, 1927 in Wilson County and lived in the community of Tuckers Crossroads. She married Joe Parker (Joe) Paty on October 6, 1945. They were married for 58 years. They lived in middle Tennessee most of their lives. The last several years, she lived at Hearthside at Castle Heights in Lebanon, Tennessee.
She was a loving wife and homemaker with a kind soul and generous spirit. All who knew her loved her. She was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Paty; parents, Ada and Earl Goodall; brothers, Will Edward Goodall, Walter Goodall, Jack Goodall; and sisters, Era Earl Denton, Dorothy Martin and Martha Bobo.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Bobbie (Millie) Denton, Mike Martin, Pat (Billy) Fitts, John Martin, Eddie (Carol) Goodall, Jeff (Lonna) Goodall, Charles Edward (Kathy) Bobo, Bill (Connie) Bobo, Martha Doak, Barbara (Tony) Bellione, Martha (Ronnie) Norman, Mary (Ritchie) Beard, Diane (Cliff) Cozart, Jim (Marcia) Goodall, Janice (Richard) Theoret, Joe (Cathy) Goodall, Deborah (Stephen) Pollock, Betty (Carl) Raglin, Jackie (Joe) Manning, Cheryl (William) Kenna, Debbie (Phil) Meeks, Glynda (Tommy) Whitlow, Margaret (David) Bach, Judy Duplantis, Pam Foster, Janice Flynn, Patsy (Bill) Erb, Kathy Foster, Mary Ruth Winford, Beverly (Larry) Long, and Tom (Michelle) Bobo.
There will be a graveside service at Wilson County Memorial Park on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.