Margaret McCampbell Phelan, Fern Park, Florida, died on Sept. 29, 2019. She was 85 years old.
Margaret was born at home on Aug. 21, 1934, in Hermitage, Tennessee and graduated Lebanon High School in 1952, where she was a medal-winning majorette.
She is predeceased by her parents, Frank G. McCampbell and Margaret Owens McCampbell; her brother, Frank G. McCampbell Jr.; and her son-in-law, Collier Black.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 67 years, William H. "Bill" Phelan; and her children: William "Dude" Phelan (Stephanie), Margaret "Peggie" Phelan Black, and Angela-Mia Phelan Kilmer (Mark). She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Family was paramount and she took loving pride in caring for them. She accepted the Biblical command "Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6) as is evidenced in the lives of her children.
Margaret was a woman of many talents. Her smile and spirit shined bright and she never met a stranger. Whether she was playing the piano, dancing with her love, or calling hermit crab races, she did so with verve.
Margaret and Bill moved to Florida in 1956, later travelling the world. Among other places, they lived on Rum Cay, Bahamas and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands where they survived Hurricane Hugo in 1989. Margaret and Bill returned to Florida in 1995.
Margaret was a committed Christian. Margaret's family takes comfort knowing she is now at home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church Longwood, 891 East State Road 434, Longwood, Florida, 32750, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.