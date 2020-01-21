Margaret Neal, age 70, passed away Sunday January 19, 2020 in Summit Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Grady Neal.
She is survived by son, Shorty (Anna) Neal; daughter, Loretta Neal; grandchildren, Tropical (Dustin) Culbert and Tristen (D.J.) Neal; and brothers, Charles Ponder Jr., Wayne Ponder, Denny Ponder and Wendell Ponder.
Mrs. Neal was a Certified Nursing Assistant working in various nursing homes.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22 from noon until 2 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Hunter, Tim, Dawson, D.J., Dustin and Steven.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
