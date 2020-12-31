Margaret Ross (Palmer) Humble, age 83, passed away on December 27, 2020 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital due to complications from COPD, Dementia and COVID-19.
She was born Margaret Ross Palmer, the fourth of six children to Thomas David and Elizabeth McClinton Palmer on June 23, 1937 in Brownsville, TX. Later her family moved to Orange, TX where she met and married Bobby Humble in 1954. Together they had three children, Paula, Robert (Stan) and Sam.
Margaret was a graduate of Lamar University — Orange Campus and worked many years as an Alcohol and Drug Counselor in the Orange/Beaumont, TX area and later in Nashville, TN. She was an avid reader of all topics until later in life and BBC programming. Margaret was passionate about her work with alcoholics and addicts, and of the 12 Step Recovery Program of which she had been a member for 37 years. She felt emotions strongly, deeply loved her family and loved to be with them and oh, how she loved to laugh.
She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Betty Palmer; her husband Bobby Hugh Humble in 1975; sisters Elizabeth (Betty Ann) Burton and Jane Lindsey; and her brothers David Preston Palmer and William Duncan Palmer.
She is survived by her children, Paula Ross (David) Birchett of Lebanon, TN, Robert Stanton (Kay) Humble of Shelbyville, TN and Samuel Drew (Kerrie) Humble of Las Vegas, NV; her sister, Mary Ellen Darden of Russellville, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and the many associated restrictions and safety concerns a funeral will not be held at this time, but a celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2021 in Lebanon, TN at a date and venue to be determined.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org, or Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
If you would indeed behold the spirit of death, open your hearts wide unto the spirit of life. For life and death are one, even as the river and the sea are one. — From “The Prophet” by Kahlil Gibran.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
