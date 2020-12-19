Margaret Edmondson passed away on December 16, 2020 at age 75.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Reverend Edgar Boles, is 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN. The family will be receiving friends at the church on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service. Interment in Lannom Cemetery will follow the service. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Margaret was a homemaker. She loved cooking, flowers, and being with her family, especially the grandkids. She was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by husband Joe K. Edmondson Sr.; children Gina (Neal) White, Tina (Michael) Luffman, Laura Bennett, and Buster (Tracie) Edmondson; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Jimmy Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Andrew and Lillie Campbell; brother Bobby Campbell; mother and father-in-law Sara and Joe R. Edmondson; and grandmother Allie Carter.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
