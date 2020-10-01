Sue Stacey passed away on Sept. 28, 2020 at age 72.
The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Wilson County Memorial.
Mrs. Stacey was born in Gainesboro, TN to Willie and Lucy Jones Flatt. She worked on an assembly line and enjoyed gardening, photography, and travelling.
She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Stacey; children, Patrick (Jennifer) Stacey and Charity (Chris) Christian; grandchildren, Jada (Josh) Adams, Jared (Sydney) Stacey, and Christopher (Angel) Christian; great-grandson Connor Christian; and siblings, Estelle (Elmer) Likens, Mary (Wayne) Stacey, Carolyn (Jack) Young, Shirley (Donald) Corley, Wilson Roberts, George (Dianne) Roberts, Walter Roberts, and Kenneth (Lynne) Roberts.
She is preceded in death by father Willie Flatt, mother Lucy Roberts, step-father Raymond Roberts, and sisters Margie Barrett, Linda McIntyre, Betty Flatt, and Juanita Pinkham.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.