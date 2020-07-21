Funeral services for Mrs. Margie Griffin Oakley will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Oakley, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home.
Born July 25, 1940, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late John Rufus and Maggie Parrish Griffin. She worked in restaurants and was a Baptist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Pat Oakley Bryan.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Oakley (Dennis) Davenport; son-in-law, Greg Bryan; grandson, Austin Bryan; sister, Sandra (Charles) Flippen; and brother, James (Carol) Griffin.
Pallbearers will be Eli White, Donald Jackson, Johnny Jackson, Dennis Davenport, Greg Bryan and Charles Flippen.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
