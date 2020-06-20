Marianne McFarland, of Lebanon, passed away on June 16, 2020 at age 88.
Mrs. McFarland was born in Germany to Julius and Katarina Bassler. She was a bookkeeper and homemaker by trade. She had a passion for music, singing, church life, crafts, traveling, and cooking.
She is survived by daughters Christl (David) Ray and Karen Cassetty; grandchildren David Fulcher, Shayne Ray, and Summer Ray; and great-grandchildren Elsie, Kinsley, and Lilly Fulcher.
She is preceded in death by husband Virgil McFarland, parents, two brothers, and four sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Christian charity of their choice.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
