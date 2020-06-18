Marie Hatcher, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Quality Health Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.
She is survived by husband of 65 years, Billy R. Hatcher Sr.; children, Ray (Rachel) Hatcher, Phyllis (Harold) York, and Russell Hatcher; grandchildren, Philip Hatcher, Jesse York, John Hatcher, Billy York, and Randy York; and great-grandchildren, Haley Marie Hatcher and Chloe Marie York.
Mrs. Hatcher was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Bakers Grove Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in the Partee House at 233 West Main St. Lebanon, TN. Funeral services will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Bakers Grove Baptist Church at 3562 Earhart Road, Mt. Juliet, TN, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. in the Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Bro. Ron Hardeman will officiate. Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
