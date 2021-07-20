Marie Neal Lorance, age 98, of Watertown, died Saturday afternoon, July 17, 2021 at The Pavillion in Lebanon.
Born April 16, 1923 in Dekalb County, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Edd Enoch and Lillie Mai Garrison Enoch. Marie was preceded in death by her husbands, Howard M. Neal and Sterling L. Lorance; brothers, James, Dewey and Hubert Enoch; and sisters, Alma Patterson and Eddie Lee Reeves.
She retired from Texas Boot Co. and was a 40-year member of Linwood Pentecostal Church.
Marie is survived by daughters, Elsie (Junior) Bain of Watertown, Glenda Bagsby of Woodbury, Marsha Milan of Whitehouse; son, Dale (Jennifer) Lorance of Watertown; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Compton of Murfreesboro; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Linwood Pentecostal Church with Bro. Roger Grisham, Bro. Lonnie Dillard and Bro. Stephen Lorance officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. till service time Tuesday at the church. Pallbearers will be Michael, Daniel and Ben Bain, Stephen and Adam Lorance, and Ethan Hall. Interment will be at Hearn Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
