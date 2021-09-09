Visitation and Memorial Service for Mrs. Young, 66, will be Saturday from 5-6 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
She preceded in death by her parents, Andrew B. and Robbie Young; two sisters, Bessie Anita Moore and Gwendolyn Denise Sobol; and brother Gilbert Young.
Survivors include daughter Sabrina Young; two sisters, Patsy Sakamoto and Sherry Young; five brothers, Hayward (Martha) Young, Jerry Young Sr., Wade Young, Gerald Young and Mark (Loretta) Young; sister-in-law, Sue Young; and brother-in-law, Larry Moore. She was also blessed with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, and in light of the COVID-19 Delta Virus Variant we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks are required. Please bring/wear your mask. Temperature checks strictly enforced.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.