Mark Brewington passed away on April 8, 2021 at age 59.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Randy Byers, Josh Brewington, Larry Singleton, Mike Shrum, Walter “Brown Eyes” Lackey, Jeff England, and Jimmy Wright Jr. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Sunday from 10 a.m. until the funeral at 2 p.m.
Mark Benjamon Brewington was born in Lebanon, TN to Sue Bee Lackey and Norman Benjaman Brewington. He was raised in the Church of God. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and was the ultimate Dallas Cowboys fan. He worked for Wright’s Printing for over 40 years.
Mark is survived by spouse Kristal Doney; children Lisa (Preston) McClure, Crystal Ricketts, Tyler Brewington, and Anthony Brewington; grandchildren Austin, Kasen, Sean, Kayle, Harlee, Lanee, Kaytie, Courtney, Damien, Nathaniel, and Serenity; siblings Rena (Mike) Shrum, Pandy (Larry) Singleton, Ronnie (Gale) Brewington, and Donna Mott; great-grandchildren Anzlee and Zayden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by son Benjamen Brewington, parents Sue and Norman Brewington, and brother Michael Brewington.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
