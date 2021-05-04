Mark Darryl “Pappy” Quintal Sr., age 59, died Saturday May 1, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard “Hayman” Quintal Sr. Survived by his mother, Judy Govoni Quintal; wife, Tammy Quintal; daughter,
Renae (Josh) Jordan; sons, Mark (Jessi) Quintal Jr. & Bryan Henley; brother, Richard Quintal Jr.; sisters, Doreen (Brian) Malmberg, Michelle Quintal Morse, & Kristina (Caralee) Quintal; grandchildren, Tucker Jordan, Bonnie Jordan, Kinley Jo
Quintal and Karaline Quintal; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark was a shipping manager for Performance Food Group. He enjoyed cooking and spending time at their pool with his family. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father and Pappy to his grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, from 4-7 p.m. at the Partee House, 233
West Main Street, Lebanon. Another visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Donnie Bain will officiate the services. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers, Richard Quintal Jr., Sean Quintal, Seth Malmberg, Chandler Morse, Nathaniel Morse, & Matthew Scalf. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mark’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
