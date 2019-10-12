Mark Edmund "Eddie" Burton, age 58 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019.
Eddie was a 1979 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He was a mechanic for over 40-plus years and was currently a mechanic/technician for TriGreen Equipment in Mt. Juliet. He loved working on tractors and farm equipment.
Eddie was born on Jan. 20, 1961, in Lebanon, Tennessee, to the late Leslie L. and Bernice Noles Burton Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, John T. Burton.
He is survived by loving wife of 26 years, Toni Tubb Burton; brother, Leslie L. (Shirley) Burton; father and mother-in-law, Billy Jack and Alice Tubb; sisteds-in-law, Tammy (Mike) Hobbs, Jackie (Jerry) Harris, and Vickie Knight; nieces and nephews, Lesley (Seth) Burton Chapman, Justin Hobbs, Heather (Darrell) Tidwell, Clint Harris, and Connor Harris; cousin, Sam Burton; special pet, Prissy Girl; several great-nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members.
The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by David Whitmore, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Honorary Pallbearers are co-workers at TriGreen Equipment of Mt. Juliet, David Whitmore and Rexx Carver. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. until service time at 3 p.m.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.