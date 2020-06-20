Mark Jones passed away on April 4, 2020 at age 50. The Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at LaunchPoint Church, 337 West Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service.
Mr. Jones worked in law enforcement for over 20 years. He enjoyed being with his family, everything to do with law enforcement, and shooting guns.
Mr. Jones is preceded in death by wife Amy Jones and mother Beatrice Jones. He is survived by daughters Alexandria (Sheridan) Roberts, Amanda (Eric) Phillips, and Abigale Jones, father Martin Jones, and sisters Terri (Larry) Wilmouth and Marcia Jones.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.