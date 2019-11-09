Mark Lee Wilson, age 46 of Lebanon,died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Lebanon.
Born May 28, 1973, in Maryville, TN, Mark was a graduate of Watertown High School.
He is survived by a son, Ashton Howard Wilson of Lafayette; father, John Wilson of Vonore, TN; grandmother, Virginia Stuart of Somerset, KY; uncle, Mike (Amanda) Stuart of Granville; and aunt, Debbie Stuart of Watertown.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Louise Stuart.
Private graveside services are planned.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
