Marla Patrice Martin, age 50, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021.
She was born on Friday, May 28, 1971 in Waverly, Tennessee to her mother, Joan Johns Cates, and her father, Gary Leland Johns.
Mrs. Martin was a homemaker and member of Grace Center Church.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband, Horace Greg Martin; children, Zachary Johns (Mya), Jackson (Whitney) Johns, Nate Martin (Morgan), and Amanda Martin; grandchildren, Shiloh Johns and Finley Johns; mother, Joan Cates; sister, Melissa (Jerry) Miller; brother, Lance Johns; mother-in-law, Betty Martin; aunt, Beccie (Ray) Holman; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Jeff) Bohan; and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her father, Gary Johns; grandparents, Max and Millie Jackson; and father-in-law, Horace Martin.
A celebration of life will be conducted by Danny Sellars on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Family and friends will gather to remember Mrs. Martin at a visitation on Thursday, September 30 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
