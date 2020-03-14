Marque Vernal Sweeting, 28, passed away on March 9. Services will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
Marque Vernal Sweeting was born January 13, 1992, to Elder Vernal and Mrs. Danette Sweeting. Marque was the youngest of their three sons. Marque was educated through the Metro-Davidson County Public School System and Graduated in 2010. Marque also attended and graduated from Fortis Technical Career College specializing in their HVAC program. He was employed at Good Shepherd Senior Service, where he worked for his father. He had a special bond with his mother, Danette Sweeting, who kept those long dreadlocks looking good. Marque loved his daugher, his two older brothers Maurice and Marcus, and his nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117, www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
