A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Marsha Lynn Watkins Garrett will be 6 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Rocky Valley Baptist Church, 5745 East Old Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon, with Bro. Jason Mull and Bro. Jason Lohorn officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Garrett, age 67, of Lebanon, passed away May 20, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Born September 18, 1952, in Austin, Texas, she is the daughter of the late James Alfred and Mildred Jean Paty Watkins. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School, and a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church. She retired from University Medical Center where she had worked in the Purchasing Department for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, Larry G. Garrett; son, Jerry (Michelle) Garrett; daughter, Callie Jean (David) Shields; grandchildren, Sam (Ashley) Shields, Nathan Shields, Kimberly Shields, Larry James Shields, Joseph Garrett, Nella Garrett, and Maci Garrett; sister, Diane (Augie) Vastola; brother, James Anthony (Sheila) Watkins; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Scott, Augie Vastola, and Tommy Garrett. Active pallbearers will be Mike Hearn, David Shields, Sam Shields, Chris Oglesby, Irvin Boston, and Jerry Garrett.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
