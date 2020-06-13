Martha Ann Tisdale, age 76, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020 at her residence.
She was born December 10, 1943 to her parents, the late Hobert O. Tisdale and Martha Jane Linder Tisdale Kelly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Herman Kelly; son, Clevie Petty; grandson, Dylan Petty; brother, Billy Tisdale and sister, Darlene Tisdale.
Ms. Tisdale was a Master Barber and owned and operated the Ideal Barber Shop in Lebanon for many years. She was a member of the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce and was a Christian.
She leaves to cherish her memory five children, Sylvia Petty of Smithville, Tony Petty and Denise Garcia, both of Lebanon, and Homer Petty and Mark Petty, both of Smithville; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers, Bobby Tisdale and Hobert Tisdale, Jr., both of Lebanon, and Ricky Tisdale, of Carthage; one sister, Nancy Tisdale, of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, the Governors Executive Order 38 and Social Distancing Guidelines, our pews in the Chapel are marked off to respect the guidelines and allow approximately 100-125 people for the service. We ask for the health and safety of everyone that you please exercise Social Distancing.
Funeral Services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Rick Smith officiating with burial to follow in Adcock Cemetery. The Funeral Service will be live-streamed on DeKalb Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Visitation with the family will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.
DeKalb Funeral Chapel, 615-597-9400.
