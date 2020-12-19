Mrs. Martha Camille “Millie” West, 70 of Panama City Beach, FL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, just 66 short days after the love of her life, Larry West passed away. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on February 25, 1950.
Millie was a devoted wife, mother and sister and always put the needs of her family, friends and community before her own without hesitation. She was the oldest of four children and her siblings looked up to her as a mother figure. Millie had a heart for serving others and did this beautifully by taking care of small children in her home throughout the years. She was lovingly known by all the children that she kept as “Mimi.”
Millie enjoyed socializing with her friends and family, cooking for others and reading a good book, but what she enjoyed the most was spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Wilma Bennett; her loving husband of 52 years, Larry West; one sister Nancy Gebhardt; and brother Michael Bennett.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Randy West (Meredith) of Panama City Beach, Florida and Cam Lindemann (Mike) of Navarre, Florida; one brother Ed Bennett (Teressa) of Mufreesboro, TN; and five grandchildren, Justin Lindemann, Taylor Lindemann, Adrian West, Tucker West and Camille West. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Analeia Lindemann and a host of other family members.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kent-Lawn Funeral Home, Panama City, FL, 850-763-4694, www.kentforestlawn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.